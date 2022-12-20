ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jacksoncountyor.org

Local Contract Review Board Meeting

The Local Contract Review Board Meeting will be held in the Courthouse Auditorium and by audio/videoconference. For details about this meeting, please see the meeting agenda that, when available, can be downloaded below and will include videoconference information. Public Meeting. As a courtesy, the Board of Commissioners’ (BoC) staff attempts...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

High Levels of Respiratory Infections are Straining Local Healthcare Systems

[Medford, Oregon] —With an unusually early and high level of influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and an increase in COVID-19, hospital systems in the Rogue Valley are experiencing a high volume of patients requiring emergency services. This increase is causing a strain on local hospital systems. Asante, Providence, Jackson Public Health, and Josephine County Public Health are collaborating on the surge of respiratory infections impacting the local healthcare system.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
WINSTON, OR
KDRV

Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts

SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
SELMA, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
OREGON STATE

