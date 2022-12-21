Read full article on original website
Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY
Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY passed away on December 23, 2022. Tammy was born September 6, 1958 in Louisa, KY to the late Charles William and Nancy Eileen (Scott) Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Portia Murphy and Barbara Lowe and her brother Allen Fitzgerald.
Bulldog Senior Kensley Feltner leading state in scoring; Bulldogs Heading South after Christmas
Lexington, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Girls basketball went 1-2 in the White, Greer and Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic High school this past week. Kensley Feltner shows her athleticism with this save versus Russell. The Bulldogs are 6-3 on the season and Senior Kensley Feltner who is a...
