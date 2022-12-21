Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY passed away on December 23, 2022. Tammy was born September 6, 1958 in Louisa, KY to the late Charles William and Nancy Eileen (Scott) Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Portia Murphy and Barbara Lowe and her brother Allen Fitzgerald.

LOUISA, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO