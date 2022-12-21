Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Pistol from Crawford County Garage
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a garage in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on Mercer Pike in Greenwood Township sometime during the evening of Dec. 15. A Beretta M9 92FS .22 caliber rimfire pistol was taken, according to troopers. Anyone with information...
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Counterfeiting, Drug Possession
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Cobblestone Hotel on Alliance Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a suicidal male around 7:51 p.m. on Friday, December 23. Police say the male was found to...
explore venango
Wanted Franklin Man Who Led State Police on High-Speed Pursuit Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A wanted Franklin man who led state police on a high-speed pursuit was recently held for court. According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court on December 21, 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny, of Franklin, was held for court. The...
Pittsburgh police called to shooting on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington."It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects.
venangoextra.com
One dies after crash involving 4 tractor-trailers
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police. The crash, according to Clarion County 911, occurred at 6:47 a.m., near mile marker 64, westbound, in Clarion Township and that one person had been transported to Clarion Hospital.
Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits
The store manager for the Dollar General in Parks Township faces multiple felony counts after a company official accused him of stealing more than $2,000 that was supposed to be deposited in the bank. Robert Thomas Carter, 38, of Emerson Street Court in Vandergrift was charged with felony burglary, criminal...
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
wccsradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
Lower Burrell police say stolen security cameras recorded the man who stole them
Lower Burrell police say a home’s security cameras recorded the man who stole them as he was carrying them away. In addition to the security cameras, police say, two pistols were stolen, along with an iPhone they were able to use to track him down. Naseam Lahmer, 30, of...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified
An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Firefighter rushed to the hospital after sudden cardiac arrest
EMLEMTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while on a call on Saturday. The Emlenton Fire Department in Clarion County said firefighter Tim Kriebel suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while in Ashland Township. He was rushed to the hospital. At last check, he is in the ICU in stable condition.
wccsradio.com
VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man
A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
Police: Man wanted in 2019 Wilkinsburg murder jailed
A man who was wanted for an October 2019 murder in Wilkinsburg and eluded capture for years has been arrested. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills earlier this week, according to a Dec. 21 release from Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Ligon is charged in the...
