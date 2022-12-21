ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police called to shooting on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington."It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

One dies after crash involving 4 tractor-trailers

One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police. The crash, according to Clarion County 911, occurred at 6:47 a.m., near mile marker 64, westbound, in Clarion Township and that one person had been transported to Clarion Hospital.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified

An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
BRADENVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter rushed to the hospital after sudden cardiac arrest

EMLEMTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while on a call on Saturday. The Emlenton Fire Department in Clarion County said firefighter Tim Kriebel suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while in Ashland Township. He was rushed to the hospital. At last check, he is in the ICU in stable condition. 
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED

More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man

A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy