4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County
A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Fort Myers
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck was traveling west on SR 80, approaching an intersection.
Naples woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Naples woman involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening
A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
WINKNEWS.com
Hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd in Lee County kills Georgia man
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia on Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front...
Mysuncoast.com
Naples woman charged in hit-and-run death
NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Dec. 9 in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Giselle Guzman of Naples was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
Port Charlotte man receives temporary trailer after living without roof & power since Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is sleeping in safer conditions after getting help from across Southwest Florida. 82-year-old George Goins has lived in his home for seven years, but has been living without a roof and power since Hurricane Ian tore through. Amber Harris told NBC2...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating body found in Caloosahatchee River
The Fort Myers Police department is investigating a body found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive. FMPD says it does not have any details yet, and that an autopsy will be conducted in the following days. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
wengradio.com
Arcadia Man Stabbed To Death In Arcadia Suspect In Custody.
During the late hours of December 21, 2022, our road patrol unit responded to the area of Alabama Ave in reference to a murder. 46-year-old Dewayne Brady was found stabbed to death inside a house at the corner of S Alabama Ave and W Bond. Police report it took hours before anyone found Brady’s body, and they’re unsure of any motive yet.
Shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd leaves one person dead, another hospitalized
A shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd in Ft Myers this morning leaves one person dead and another hospitalized
WINKNEWS.com
Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers
A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
NBC 2
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL
Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
Second shooting in 24 hours - Seminole Ave and Polk Street under investigation
Second shooting within 24 hours - Seminole Ave and Polk Street in Fort Myers is still under investigation
