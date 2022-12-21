ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

WAFB.com

Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy

'Working on putting a team here': Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon. The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city's chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests

Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Fire District 3 responds to house fire, boat fire

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 has responded to two separate fires today – one to a structure in Cut Off and another to a vessel in Larose. Both fires are now under control. Firefighters were called this morning to the structure fire first in Cut Off. The fire was...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 22-23

6:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run. 6:43 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:45 a.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Traffic incident. 8:12 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint. 8:45 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up. 8:56 a.m. La. 182/McDonalds;...
MORGAN CITY, LA

