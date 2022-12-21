Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy
‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon. The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season. New La. carbon monoxide detector law...
Community left without power for 20 hours
Some communities, have been without power since 7 p.m. last night, according to Entergy officials there are outages statewide due to winter weather and high winds.
brproud.com
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
brproud.com
Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
wbrz.com
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asking Gramercy residents to conserve water
GRAMERCY - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked all Gramercy residents to conserve water on Christmas Eve. An emergency message was sent at 8:25 asking all Gramercy residents to conserve water usage and it listed the severity as "unknown." No more information is immediately available.
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests
Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
LAWCO issues critical water conservation request
Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) is urging customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville, and Iberia Parish service areas to conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.
New Iberia Police search for dangerous suspect of second-degree murder
The New Iberia Police Department is currently looking for a murder suspect.
wbrz.com
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
BATON ROUGE- T'was the day before Christmas, when all through the mall, hundreds were scrambling to get it all. "I gotta go get like a jallion," shopper Daniel Collins said. They made lists to make sure nothing was missed. "I got most of them, but you can never have too...
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
lafourchegazette.com
Fire District 3 responds to house fire, boat fire
Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 has responded to two separate fires today – one to a structure in Cut Off and another to a vessel in Larose. Both fires are now under control. Firefighters were called this morning to the structure fire first in Cut Off. The fire was...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
Cash reward for suspects in 17-year-old’s murder
In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son's murder whereabouts.
WDSU
Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 22-23
6:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run. 6:43 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:45 a.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Traffic incident. 8:12 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint. 8:45 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up. 8:56 a.m. La. 182/McDonalds;...
Comments / 0