Boulder County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eagle; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM ON THE FRYING PAN WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following counties, in northwest Colorado, Eagle. In west central Colorado, Pitkin. The threat has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining closures.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

