Georgia Has “A Lot Of Respect” For Ohio State’s Receiver Group
When Ohio State takes the field against Georgia on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes will trot out any number of potential receiving targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have led the way this season, with Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson and tight end Cade...
Ohio State Hoping To Offset Road Atmosphere At Peach Bowl
The upcoming Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is billed as a neutral-site matchup for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but neutral site may not be the best way to describe the venue. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on New...
Ohio State Sticking To Preparation Routine Ahead Of Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team arrived in Atlanta on Christmas night to continue preparing for its appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and College Football Playoff semifinal, against No. 1 Georiga on Saturday. Despite the change of scenery, alongside the numerous events during the lead-up to the game, the Buckeyes...
Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU
With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
Avery Henry Will Have “A Whole Team Behind Him” In Battle With Cancer
Support from in and outside of the program has continued to flow in for Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry, who announced last week that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Beyond the support of his family, Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day...
Ohio State Shifting Focus Back To Georgia With Signing Period In Rear View
The Early Signing Period came to an official end on Friday – and was essentially over for Ohio State early Thursday after earning the signature of Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star safety Jayden Bonsu (6-1, 210), the lone holdout of the class – and the focus for many teams now shifts entirely toward preparation for their upcoming bowl game.
Ohio State Set To Match Up With Georgia’s Dynamic Tight Ends
During the regular season, Ohio State’s defense battled a plethora of top-tier tight ends. The Buckeyes saw relative success against Notre Dame All-American Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta — the reigning Big Ten Tight End of the Year — however, their most difficult challenge to date awaits them against Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
Taking Stock Of Ohio State’s Freshmen As Nonconference Finale Approaches
The members of Ohio State’s top-10 2022 recruiting class have wasted no time proving their worth to the Buckeye basketball program, playing a key role in OSU’s 8-3 start. With only a matchup against Alabama A&M on Dec. 29 separating the Buckeyes from Big Ten play, Ohio State’s freshmen have shown growth through OSU’s first 11 games.
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'More Than a Feeling'
The second biggest debut album of all time, and one of the most beloved, was created by a super-genius in his basement. In Toledo, Ohio. Mainly by himself. This mastermind is Tom Scholz. Scholz is the creator of and the brain behind the Rock supergroup Boston. Which he created, again,...
'The Flying Joe' coffee shop opens second northwest Ohio location Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local coffee shop "The Flying Joe" opened a second location in downtown Toledo on Monday. The new location, which can be found at 215 N. Summit Street, shares a building with Balance Pan-Asian Grille, another northwest Ohio favorite with locations in Perrysburg, downtown Toledo and Sylvania.
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
Taco Bell testing new $6 Cravings Trio in the Ohio area
The $5 Cravings Box has long been, much like the Whopper and the Big Mac, the iconic deal long associated with Taco Bell. You would normally get a taco, whatever new menu item they were promoting at the time, a side and a fountain drink for thew low, low price of five bucks.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Feel it? Where an earthquake was recorded in Ohio
An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
