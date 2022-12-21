Read full article on original website
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: At night keep your car keys near your bed. If you hear a prowler, set off your car alarm. Officers received a call about a bike left. Call stated that someone put a bike in her yard near Lincoln St., the bike was put in impound.
Woman, dog perish in Lincoln County crash
A woman and her dog were both killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, officials said. The crash, on County Road U and County Road A, was reported at about 7:50 a.m. by multiple 911 callers. Police say the woman was headed east on County Road U and, after failing to stop at a stop sign at County Road A, she crossed the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of the road. Her vehicle struck a group of trees before coming to rest.
One dead in Iron County snowmobile accident
An Outagamie man died in a snowmobile crash in Iron County last week. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Mathew Wolfgram, 47, died from injuries in the crash. Police got a call about the crash around 7:30 last Thursday night. It happened on a trail about a...
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
Wisconsin DNR to build new Mercer Ranger Station
The current Mercer Ranger Station is a couple of garages, outbuildings, and an office that is used by up to 12 staff members. The garage was built in 1933 and what’s currently being used as the office was built in 1939, but back then it wasn’t meant to be an office space for multiple people.
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
State regulators seek federal help to investigate unsafe PFAS levels in northern Wisconsin town
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking federal regulators for help investigating PFAS contamination in private wells after testing in one northern Wisconsin town showed levels far beyond what’s safe for drinking water. The agency received the results this fall as part of groundwater sampling of 450 wells...
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.
We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
New ranger station for Mercer, winter aquatic invasive species, use caution on snowmobile trails
Wisconsin DNR to build a new $4 million dollar ranger station in Iron County, those going ice fishing can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, riders urged to be careful on early season snowmobile trails.
Wausau committee tackles fake ID use with code provision
Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday added a provision in its municipal code related to citations for using fake or altered IDs, allowing for a more measured response for underage people trying to obtain alcohol. The Wausau Police Department recommended the provision after reviewing its current response...
Wausau-area man who spent 5 years in prison for scalding toddler gets probation in assault case
A Rothschild man who served five years behind bars for intentionally scalding a 16-month old boy will avoid a new prison term for a sexual assault conviction after a judge sentenced him to probation this week. Christopher Kolden, 30, was arrested in January 2021 when a woman told police Kolden...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022
Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
