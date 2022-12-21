A woman and her dog were both killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, officials said. The crash, on County Road U and County Road A, was reported at about 7:50 a.m. by multiple 911 callers. Police say the woman was headed east on County Road U and, after failing to stop at a stop sign at County Road A, she crossed the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of the road. Her vehicle struck a group of trees before coming to rest.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO