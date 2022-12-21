Read full article on original website
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a weaker rouble currency and high domestic supply amid a record crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that the pace of sea shipping had picked up after storms. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in January were at $307 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 1.1 million tonnes last week from 840,000 tonnes in previous week as the weather in the Black Sea improved after storms, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell by $1 to $307-311 per tonne, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 3.0 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Rains arrived to part of Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, last week and more precipitation is expected this week, Sovecon said, signalling improving conditions for the sowings after dry weather. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,425 rbls/t +350 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 77,175 rbls/t +2,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,600 rbls/t +50 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,150/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,100/t unchanged oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $720.9/t -$25.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 22: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 159.6 105.8 24.6 13.9 15.7 Crop, as of same 126.9 79.1 19.0 16.1 15.8 date in 2021 Yield, 3.44 3.62 3.10 6.03 1.79 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.79 2.84 2.41 5.58 1.65 date in 2021 Harvested area, 46.4 29.3 7.9 2.3 8.8 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.4 27.8 7.9 2.9 9.6 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports this year are estimated at seven million tonnes, up 12.2%, the government said on Monday. Revenue from rice exports for the year is estimated at $3.5 billion, up 6.4%, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
