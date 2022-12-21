Nancy Darling Obituary

Nancy Darling, 68, of Atlantic (formerly of Greenfield) passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Greenfield. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorials: To the Nancy Darling Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sorensen of Atlantic; four grandchildren; one great grandson; three brothers, Dana Darling (Cheryl) of Greenfield, Pat Darling of Shenandoah and Dennis Darling (Diane) of Sac City; two sisters, Peggy Darling of Greenfield and Sandy Weirich (Sterling) of Creston; other relatives and friends.