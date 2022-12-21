ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa nonprofit braves cold to feed homeless people

TULSA, Okla. — Several people braved the cold temperatures on Friday to make sure homeless people had something to eat. The nonprofit Tulsa Saints was at the the bus station near W. 4th St. and S. Denver Ave handing out food to homeless people on Friday night. Michael Bryan,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Christmas Cleanup: Recycle BA provides recycling tips for holiday season

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Recycle BA is helping its residents by providing some useful recycling information this holiday season. Cardboard should be emptied (no plastic bags or Styrofoam), flattened, and placed inside your recycling carts so they can be made into new boxes!. Electronics that are being replaced or...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy

TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Person wounded in shooting waiting for a ride, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A person was wounded Christmas Day after police say they were waiting for a ride. Police responded to an apartment complex on Mohawk Blvd just before 4 p.m. and found a person shot, police said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two employees injured after fire breaks out at Tulsa oil refinery

TULSA, Okla. — Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at a Tulsa Refinery on Christmas Eve, officials said. Corinn Smith with HF Sinclair, who operates the oil refinery in Tulsa said a fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the facility and the site emergency response team extinguished the fire.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Light of Hope receives additional funding from Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Chairman Steve Hendrix of District 2 presented Light of Hope (LOH) charity a check for $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds on Wednesday, the county announced. The funds will allow the organization to purchase their existing building site. “Light of...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Retired attorney donates artwork to the Rogers County courthouse

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Retired Bill Scarth gifted 10 pieces of artwork to the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Monday to be hung throughout the Rogers County Courthouse, the county announced. The artwork features Arlington Cemetery, State Capitol, Andy Payne, Will Rogers, and several of the courthouse. BOCC...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Kansas City Chiefs superfan allegedly arrested for robbing Bixby bank

BIXBY, Okla. — Police reportedly arrested a well-known Kansas City Chiefs superfan for robbing a bank in Bixby. Xavier Babudar, known on social media as “ChiefsAholic”, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Dec. 16 for armed robbery and other related charges. Babudar is known for...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts

TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OSU medical students looking at inequalities in ophthalmology research

TULSA, Okla. — A team of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine students from both the Tulsa and Tahlequah campuses spent six months researching, writing and then publishing an article that analyzed previous studies conducted into inequalities of ophthalmology care, the university recently announced. They found notable inequalities among Black and Hispanic patients that led to negative outcomes.
TAHLEQUAH, OK

