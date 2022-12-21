Read full article on original website
City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
Bartlesville organization holds annual Christmas lunch for those in need
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville organization Friends in Deed hosted their 19th annual Christmas lunch at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ. George Halkiades with Friends in Deed said the lunch is always open to anyone, young or old, rich or poor. Halkiades said, “Instead of them being home, eating...
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
Tulsa nonprofit braves cold to feed homeless people
TULSA, Okla. — Several people braved the cold temperatures on Friday to make sure homeless people had something to eat. The nonprofit Tulsa Saints was at the the bus station near W. 4th St. and S. Denver Ave handing out food to homeless people on Friday night. Michael Bryan,...
Oklahoma Santa spreading message of diversity and inclusion during Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — There’s a high demand for African American Santas says Santa Blair. Representation is important he says. “It’s almost like we’re unicorns,” Blair says. Blair’s been a Santa for almost 20 years and says it’s important for families that they have a Santa...
Christmas Cleanup: Recycle BA provides recycling tips for holiday season
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Recycle BA is helping its residents by providing some useful recycling information this holiday season. Cardboard should be emptied (no plastic bags or Styrofoam), flattened, and placed inside your recycling carts so they can be made into new boxes!. Electronics that are being replaced or...
Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy
TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
Salvation Army receives several gold coins during Red Kettle campaign
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa area gold dealer is helping to raise money for those in need. For over a decade, Tulsa Gold & Silver has partnered with The Salvation Army by setting up the iconic Red Kettle in store for people to give until Christmas Eve. Some even...
Person wounded in shooting waiting for a ride, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A person was wounded Christmas Day after police say they were waiting for a ride. Police responded to an apartment complex on Mohawk Blvd just before 4 p.m. and found a person shot, police said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
Sand Springs boy, 9, paying if forward after a year of fighting brain cancer
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Nine-year-old Blaise Schrepel and his family want to thank their community for their help and support – with 12 days of giving back. Blaise was diagnosed with type 3 medulloblastoma last year. It was really close to his brain stem. “If it was on...
Two employees injured after fire breaks out at Tulsa oil refinery
TULSA, Okla. — Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at a Tulsa Refinery on Christmas Eve, officials said. Corinn Smith with HF Sinclair, who operates the oil refinery in Tulsa said a fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the facility and the site emergency response team extinguished the fire.
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
Light of Hope receives additional funding from Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Chairman Steve Hendrix of District 2 presented Light of Hope (LOH) charity a check for $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds on Wednesday, the county announced. The funds will allow the organization to purchase their existing building site. “Light of...
Retired attorney donates artwork to the Rogers County courthouse
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Retired Bill Scarth gifted 10 pieces of artwork to the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Monday to be hung throughout the Rogers County Courthouse, the county announced. The artwork features Arlington Cemetery, State Capitol, Andy Payne, Will Rogers, and several of the courthouse. BOCC...
Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
Kansas City Chiefs superfan allegedly arrested for robbing Bixby bank
BIXBY, Okla. — Police reportedly arrested a well-known Kansas City Chiefs superfan for robbing a bank in Bixby. Xavier Babudar, known on social media as “ChiefsAholic”, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Dec. 16 for armed robbery and other related charges. Babudar is known for...
BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts
TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
OSU medical students looking at inequalities in ophthalmology research
TULSA, Okla. — A team of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine students from both the Tulsa and Tahlequah campuses spent six months researching, writing and then publishing an article that analyzed previous studies conducted into inequalities of ophthalmology care, the university recently announced. They found notable inequalities among Black and Hispanic patients that led to negative outcomes.
