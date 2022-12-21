Colorado is no longer a swing state after turning a bluer shade of purple in the 2022 midterms. Although the Boebert-Frisch recount resulted in two more years of gun-toting tantrums, Democrats maintained their majority in the state House and Senate, but both sides of the aisle grieved the loss of Hugh McKean. Meanwhile, history in the remaking found the State Board of Education and History Colorado righting some wrongs, and RTD drove the point home that it's still a contender to keep Colorado on the road to car independence. That's nothing compared to the long, strange trip the state is about to embark upon with decriminalized psychedelics, however.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO