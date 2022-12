URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind. gusts of 55 to 75 mph are expected across the higher terrain. * WHERE...In California, much of western Siskiyou County except. the...

MEDFORD, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO