New Ground-Up Office Tower at 2000 Arch to be developed exclusively for Chubb

During a press conference, Chubb & Parkway Corp. announced the news that the publicly traded casualty and property insurance company would become the sole occupier for a new ground-up build-to-suit office tower, located at 2000 Arch. The development will comprise 18-floors, 438,000 rentable square feet and will aid the company in its commitment to creating and retaining 3,200 jobs in PA within the next five years – 1950 current, and 1250 new jobs.

JLL represented both the developer and the tenant. Tom Weitzel served as tenant representative working to secure Chubb. Mitch Marcus served as the agency advisor representing owner/developer, Parkway Corp. JLL’s Brenna Imperiale is leading project development and management on behalf of Chubb.

