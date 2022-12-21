OFFICIAL: CB Josiah Jackson Signs with West Virginia

CB Josiah Jackson

Height: 6'1" Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Fairfield, OH

High school: Fairfield

Power Five Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Ohio, Utah State, Western Michigan.

Evaluation:

Jackson is a technician on the perimeter in press coverage. He loves getting physical in the first five yards and oftentimes takes his receiver completely out of the play. Mainly plays corner, but offers positional flexibility by dropping back to play safety on occasion. Opposing quarterbacks fear throwing his way and it's obvious when you turn on the tape. His length and closing speed make for tight windows for the ball to be placed in to.

Playing time projection:

Thanks to a depleted cornerback room, Jackson will have a chance to compete for playing time immediately. Probably not a good idea to play him significant snaps in year one in this league, but will likely be in the two-deep by year two and starting by year three.

Highlights:

