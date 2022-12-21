ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: CB Jordan Jackson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOiQY_0jpy34hi00

CB Jordan Jackson

Height: 6'1" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Fairfield, Ohio

High school: Fairfield

Power Five Offers: Purdue

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo

Evaluation:

Scroll to Continue

Many of his highlights show him on the offensive side of the ball at running back, but in the few clips on the defensive side, you can see how fearless he is against the run. Most cornerbacks, especially at the high school level, aren't concerned with coming up and helping in run support. Jackson takes pride in it and can shed blocks with relative ease. A super athletic and twitchy player that can turn into a very high-quality player in WVU's secondary in a few years. Due to his experience with handling the football, he may have a future returning punts/kicks as well.

Playing Time Projection:

Special teams player early on and could become a difference maker in that phase of the game. Once Jackson gets some experience under his belt playing corner every day, he'll make his way into the two-deep. Even then, I still expect him to have some sort of an impact on special teams.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

Update on Unsigned Commits

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy