kciiradio.com
The Washington County Board of Supervisors Heard A Funding Request From WEDG
The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) about the progress they have made over the last year. WEDG is beginning its three-year pledge campaign. Mary Audia, Executive Director of WEDG, proposed a funding request for the Board; She states, “What we’re hoping for, like I said, that’s about 3 million dollars that were injected into our community. So if let’s say, you were to do a thirty thousand dollar investment, I don’t know, it sounds like a pretty good return on investment to me.” The previous return on investment for the county over the last year was around 3 million dollars. WEDG has over fifty investors, with a focus on providing leadership and direction to enhance economic development efforts for the benefit of the greater Washington area.
kciiradio.com
New County Extension Director For Louisa County
Earlier this month, Whitney Howell accepted the position of County Director with the Iowa State University Extension for Louisa County. Howell has previous leadership experience from seven years as 4-H County Youth Coordinator for Louisa County, and three years as the Director with Early Childhood Iowa for the Muscatine area. Additional roles as a board member for Louisa County Public Health and President of the Roundy Elementary PTO has the Extension Office pleased with the hire.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Heard the Historic Preservation Annual Report
At the Washington City Council Meeting Tuesday, the Historic Preservation Commission gave their annual report. The Commission met four times over the past year. The main project that was completed was The Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter renovation. Bethany Glinsmann, Commission member states, “Looking ahead, we started talking about finding additional funding to kind of finish up the Woodlawn Cemetery Project.” The Commission hopes to further work on the shelter by completing the doors and windows and by adding informational signage. They are researching grants that may be available to assist with this endeavor.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Mayor Rosien
On today’s program, we are talking with Mayor Rosien about the City of Washington’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Keota Exchange Student Exemplifies Community Values
Edi Serban is a Romanian exchange student who has been living in Keota for the last four months. In that short amount of time, he has proven to be a positive addition to the southeast Iowa community. Voted the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program Student of the Month for November,...
kciiradio.com
WMU Switching To Infinite Campus For 2023-24
At their board meeting December 14, Winfield Mount-Union approved the decision to begin using Infinite Campus as the school district’s student information system. Superintendent Jeff Maeder commented that Infinite Campus will be more efficient than PowerSchool, WMU’s current software. “We believe it will be a good system for us. We can have our nutrition and our pay system, and our school messaging system all under one umbrella.” Infinite Campus also provides students, staff, and parents with real-time access to grades, attendance, and other important announcements.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Public Library to Host a Noon Years Eve Party
The Washington Public Library will be having a Noon Years Eve Eve Party on Friday. This will be a family-friendly party counting down to the new year without staying up late. Join the staff for music, crafts, and treats. There will also be a balloon drop to ring in the noon year. The event starts at 11 AM.
kciiradio.com
Ours Brings Outside Firepower to Raven O
Hillcrest Academy guard Seth Ours is having a sensational shooting season in Kalona. The sophomore is one of the best in the business in Class 1A from downtown. Ours currently ranks fifth in the state with 25 made three point goals and seventh, shooting at a 52.1% rate from long range. His 70.7% field goal efficiency mark is eighth in 1A. Ours is averaging nearly four three point goals per game this season and is coming off of a season high six triples against Wapello in a win on Alumni Night December 20th. Hillcrest is 5-2 overall this year, 5-1 in the Superconference and gets back to action January 3rd at Winfield-Mt. Union. You can hear that doubleheader live on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Pacha Picks Central
Mid-Prairie volleyball standout Landry Pacha has made it official. The senior is headed to Central College in Pella to further her athletic and academic career. She was a 2022 Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District Selection in Class 3A and a first team All-River Valley Conference selection. She ended the year with 47 aces, best on the team and second most in the RVC with a 94.2% efficiency rate from the service line. Pacha led the Hawks with 264 kills, fourth most in the River Valley with a .249% kill efficiency rate, 10th in the RVC. Pacha’s 407 assists were the best for Mid-Prairie and seventh in the conference. On the defensive side of the ball, she finished with 254 digs and 28 blocks, both 10th in the RVC. Pacha was also an all-conference choice as a junior and sophomore. Pacha hit the 1,000 career assist milestone as a junior. She spoke recently with KCII Sports about the decision to join the Dutch. “I knew I wanted to keep playing because I love volleyball so much. I couldn’t stop after high school. When I went there (Central), I just knew that was where I wanted to go. I loved the campus, the college, everything about it was just great. The volleyball coach is amazing, she’s so much fun. The atmosphere there is amazing. When we talked she’s like ‘We’d love to have you on the team’ energy, how versatile of a player I am. Hitting, passing, setting.”
