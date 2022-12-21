Mid-Prairie volleyball standout Landry Pacha has made it official. The senior is headed to Central College in Pella to further her athletic and academic career. She was a 2022 Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District Selection in Class 3A and a first team All-River Valley Conference selection. She ended the year with 47 aces, best on the team and second most in the RVC with a 94.2% efficiency rate from the service line. Pacha led the Hawks with 264 kills, fourth most in the River Valley with a .249% kill efficiency rate, 10th in the RVC. Pacha’s 407 assists were the best for Mid-Prairie and seventh in the conference. On the defensive side of the ball, she finished with 254 digs and 28 blocks, both 10th in the RVC. Pacha was also an all-conference choice as a junior and sophomore. Pacha hit the 1,000 career assist milestone as a junior. She spoke recently with KCII Sports about the decision to join the Dutch. “I knew I wanted to keep playing because I love volleyball so much. I couldn’t stop after high school. When I went there (Central), I just knew that was where I wanted to go. I loved the campus, the college, everything about it was just great. The volleyball coach is amazing, she’s so much fun. The atmosphere there is amazing. When we talked she’s like ‘We’d love to have you on the team’ energy, how versatile of a player I am. Hitting, passing, setting.”

