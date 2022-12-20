ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

coloradopolitics.com

2 more names added to Denver's deep mayoral candidate pool

Two more Denverites have added their names to the pool of mayoral candidates: Robert Treta and Abass Yaya Bamba. This brings the total number of candidates to 24, more than the previous two elections combined according to city records. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is term limited after serving almost...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

City governments, other services closed Monday — but parking meters are free

Government services by several city and county offices will be closed to the public in observance of the Christmas holiday on Monday. In Denver, city services and offices, such as the Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Office, public libraries, Denver Mayor’s Office, City Council offices and other agencies will take the day off.
LITTLETON, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court reverses murder conviction due to race-based juror dismissal

A man serving a life sentence for murder will receive a new trial because an Arapahoe County judge improperly allowed prosecutors to remove a juror of color based on her race, Colorado's second-highest court decided on Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court recognized more than 30 years ago that intentional racial...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County commissioners approve early plans for nearly 100 homes in Security-Widefield

The nearly 100 homes that could be built in a planned development in Security-Widefield may now include both attached and detached single-family lots, El Paso County commissioners decided this week. Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a request from landowners MIDCO Investments LLC and Fountain Mutual Metro District to rezone approximately...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze | Denver Gazette

In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
DENVER, CO

