Gastonia, NC

NC man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
 5 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A food delivery driver told police a man in a lower-level apartment complex pointed a gun at her.

When approached, the man pointed a gun at officers and one officer fired his gun, however, the suspect did not return fire, documents showed. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, 55-year-old Gastonia resident THomas Boone Jr., was then arrested and faces multiple charges including assault.

CBS 17

