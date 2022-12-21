NC man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said.
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A food delivery driver told police a man in a lower-level apartment complex pointed a gun at her.
When approached, the man pointed a gun at officers and one officer fired his gun, however, the suspect did not return fire, documents showed. No injuries were reported.
The suspect, 55-year-old Gastonia resident THomas Boone Jr., was then arrested and faces multiple charges including assault.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 0