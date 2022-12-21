Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem. It has invited...
Hit Steve Gunn 2019 Single Invokes Spirit of Upper Darby Neighborhood
Lansdowne-born musician Steve Gunn has released his latest album, The Unseen in Between, which takes his music in a more personal direction, writes Tom Beck for Philadelphia Weekly. One of the hit singles from the album – “Stonehurst Cowboy” – tells the story of the artist’s recently departed father, who...
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review
The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
Holiday Card-Making Party Brings Cheer to Local Seniors
A recent holiday card-making party organized by Sharell Wilson cheered up some senior citizens, built family bonds, strengthened the community and raised funds for a local nonprofit, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield
Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
Remembering Charlie Gracie, Philly’s First Rock and Roll Star
Charlie Gracie, whose music impacted the Beatles in the 1960s, died Friday in Aldan. He was 86, writes Dan DeLuca for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The South Philadelphia singer and guitarist had a 70-year music career. He lived in Drexel Hill with wife Joan before moving to Springfield this year. Considered...
Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings
Peddler’s Village will be hosting Fire & Frost, several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
Philly Suburbs Among Nation’s Hottest Residential Rental Markets in 2022
Suburban Philadelphia is one of 2022’s hottest residential rental markets in the country thanks to the high renewal rates of leases, a growing prospective renters’ pool, and relatively few apartment buildings being constructed, according to RentCafe. A new report from RentCafe places suburban Philadelphia as the 12th-most-competitive rental...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne
An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The 468,000 square-foot Yeadon Industrial CenterPhoto byVelocity Venture Partners. The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
1 Delaware County University Saw Endowments Come Out Ahead, Others, Not So Much
College and university endowments took a ride with the capital market slumps felt in 2022, though in Delaware County, one university came out ahead, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Villanova brought in $77.7 million in gifts this fiscal year, compared to $44.4 million the previous year, boosting its...
Rt. 420 Wanamaker Bridge Reopened Tuesday After Repairs
The Route 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park that closed suddenly and indefinitely Dec. 7 is now open again, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The bridge reopened Tuesday evening, though contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week. PennDOT closed the bridge after seven inspectors found...
Airport CEO Atif Saeed Confident in New Projects to Revive PHL
New capital projects at Philadelphia’s two airports and changes in procedure will take them beyond the pandemic and bring new growth, said Atif Saeed, the new CEO of Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation. With that formula in hand, his main goal is making sure everyone has the resources they...
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County
The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
Villanova Athletics Announces $500,000 Gift to Women’s Basketball Program
An anonymous donor recently made a $500,000 gift to support Villanova Women’s Basketball, reports villanova.com. The leadership gift will go toward the Villanova Women’s Basketball Davis Center Office Suite Renovation Project. It is the largest gift ever given by an individual to the women’s basketball program. The...
Qlik CEO Mike Capone Recognized as Most Admired CEO of 2022 By Philadelphia Business Journal
The Philadelphia Business Journal has declared this year’s honorees for the 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards, a class of 26 individuals from 25 companies, including a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. CEO Mike Capone of King of Prussia-based Qlik was among those recognized, writes Lisa Dukart. Capone was named CEO...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0