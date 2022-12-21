Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces winter break hours
ELKHART, Ind. -- The NIBCO Water and Ice Park has announced its winter break hours for the 2022-2023 season. The park will be open from Monday through Jan. 6, 2023. Skaters can hit the ice from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces holiday trash pickup schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend announced its holiday pickup schedule beginning Monday. For the week of December 26, the trash pickup schedule will be as follows:. Monday, December 26: Christmas Day observed, no trash pickup. Tuesday, December 27: Areas normally serviced on Monday. Wednesday, December 28:...
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering...
WNDU
UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor. The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
wfft.com
Noble County issues advisory to avoid travel
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is asking people not to travel in the county. Heavy winds and large snow drifts have created a very hazardous situation. The concern is that conditions will make it impossible for officers to get to anyone needing assistance.
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging gets NatureKool
Elkhart’s Engineered Foam Packaging has gotten North Carolina’s NatureKool. Engineered Foam Packaging designs and manufactures custom protective and thermal packaging. NatureKool makes natural fiber insulation for shipping. Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports that they an environmental friendly company, committed to making packaging that does not create pollution. The...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
