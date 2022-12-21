The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) about the progress they have made over the last year. WEDG is beginning its three-year pledge campaign. Mary Audia, Executive Director of WEDG, proposed a funding request for the Board; She states, “What we’re hoping for, like I said, that’s about 3 million dollars that were injected into our community. So if let’s say, you were to do a thirty thousand dollar investment, I don’t know, it sounds like a pretty good return on investment to me.” The previous return on investment for the county over the last year was around 3 million dollars. WEDG has over fifty investors, with a focus on providing leadership and direction to enhance economic development efforts for the benefit of the greater Washington area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO