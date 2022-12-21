Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
The Washington County Board of Supervisors Heard A Funding Request From WEDG
The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) about the progress they have made over the last year. WEDG is beginning its three-year pledge campaign. Mary Audia, Executive Director of WEDG, proposed a funding request for the Board; She states, “What we’re hoping for, like I said, that’s about 3 million dollars that were injected into our community. So if let’s say, you were to do a thirty thousand dollar investment, I don’t know, it sounds like a pretty good return on investment to me.” The previous return on investment for the county over the last year was around 3 million dollars. WEDG has over fifty investors, with a focus on providing leadership and direction to enhance economic development efforts for the benefit of the greater Washington area.
kciiradio.com
New County Extension Director For Louisa County
Earlier this month, Whitney Howell accepted the position of County Director with the Iowa State University Extension for Louisa County. Howell has previous leadership experience from seven years as 4-H County Youth Coordinator for Louisa County, and three years as the Director with Early Childhood Iowa for the Muscatine area. Additional roles as a board member for Louisa County Public Health and President of the Roundy Elementary PTO has the Extension Office pleased with the hire.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Heard the Historic Preservation Annual Report
At the Washington City Council Meeting Tuesday, the Historic Preservation Commission gave their annual report. The Commission met four times over the past year. The main project that was completed was The Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter renovation. Bethany Glinsmann, Commission member states, “Looking ahead, we started talking about finding additional funding to kind of finish up the Woodlawn Cemetery Project.” The Commission hopes to further work on the shelter by completing the doors and windows and by adding informational signage. They are researching grants that may be available to assist with this endeavor.
Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR
An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Mayor Rosien
On today’s program, we are talking with Mayor Rosien about the City of Washington’s year in review.
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
kciiradio.com
Keota Exchange Student Exemplifies Community Values
Edi Serban is a Romanian exchange student who has been living in Keota for the last four months. In that short amount of time, he has proven to be a positive addition to the southeast Iowa community. Voted the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program Student of the Month for November,...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
ktvo.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
KCRG.com
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless
Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
iheart.com
No Injuries After Johnson County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Hit on I-80
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's vehicle was hit on I-80 on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around noon near mile marker 253 westbound. The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time and was helping with another crash. The driver who hit the deputy's vehicle was not hurt.
kciiradio.com
WMU Switching To Infinite Campus For 2023-24
At their board meeting December 14, Winfield Mount-Union approved the decision to begin using Infinite Campus as the school district’s student information system. Superintendent Jeff Maeder commented that Infinite Campus will be more efficient than PowerSchool, WMU’s current software. “We believe it will be a good system for us. We can have our nutrition and our pay system, and our school messaging system all under one umbrella.” Infinite Campus also provides students, staff, and parents with real-time access to grades, attendance, and other important announcements.
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Public Library to Host a Noon Years Eve Party
The Washington Public Library will be having a Noon Years Eve Eve Party on Friday. This will be a family-friendly party counting down to the new year without staying up late. Join the staff for music, crafts, and treats. There will also be a balloon drop to ring in the noon year. The event starts at 11 AM.
Comments / 0