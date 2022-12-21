WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merry Christmas! It’s a cold start to Christmas morning with sunshine and a few high clouds moving into Kansas. Unofficially, with 1″ of snow still on the ground Christmas 2022 should be a “white Christmas”. Official data will come in later today. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and teens with wind chills ranging from -5 below to 10 above zero. Clouds will be increasing across Kansas- especially through the afternoon as another fast moving weather system takes aim on the Kansas tonight. Highs will be warmest across western Kansas this afternoon, reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, still chilly in the east with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO