Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Another chilly day but a BIG warm up mid to late week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a weak weather maker tracked across the state last night bringing freezing rain/sleet causing some slick roadways this morning. Main roads are in decent shape, but side streets/untreated streets are likely slick, so you will need to use caution during your morning commute! This afternoon will be another chilly day here in eastern Ks with highs in the low-to-mid 20s with mainly sunny skies. Western Ks will see be a tad milder with highs in the 30s and 40s, with mainly sunny skies.
KWCH.com
Changing winds; changing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average. On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for...
KWCH.com
Freezing rain this evening, cold Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a quick-moving round of freezing rain will move through eastern Kansas this evening, then cold weather will continue Monday. Freezing rain will start over northern Kansas early this evening with activity moving south later into the evening. Light ice accumulation will...
KWCH.com
Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
KWCH.com
Quiet Christmas Day- wintry mix tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merry Christmas! It’s a cold start to Christmas morning with sunshine and a few high clouds moving into Kansas. Unofficially, with 1″ of snow still on the ground Christmas 2022 should be a “white Christmas”. Official data will come in later today. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and teens with wind chills ranging from -5 below to 10 above zero. Clouds will be increasing across Kansas- especially through the afternoon as another fast moving weather system takes aim on the Kansas tonight. Highs will be warmest across western Kansas this afternoon, reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, still chilly in the east with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.
KWCH.com
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
KWCH.com
Plumber issues reminders to avoid disaster during winter months
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent cold snap created a problem for many homes and businesses throughout the state. It’s a problem that can be common during winter months, and it can cost a lot of time and money to repair and clean up. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is among organizations who recently faced the cold-weather issue. The law enforcement center’s lobby was under water, thanks to frozen pipes.
Wichita in rare squall warning with ‘intense’ burst of heavy snowfall and strong winds
The concern is that the snow squall will make the driving conditions even more dangerous.
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Who has power in Wichita? See latest outage map from Evergy
Outages were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moved into the area.
KWCH.com
1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
‘Structural failure’ caused power outage at New Market Square
A wire that broke off a power pole has caused a major power outage at New Market Square in northwest Wichita.
Several blazes keep Wichita fire crews busy
The first fire broke out after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of W. Dora Ct. Officials believe it began in an attached garage and spread to the living area. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
Popular Wichita attractions closing due to winter storm
Due to the winter storm expected this week, the Sedgwick County Zoo has decided to close this Thursday and Friday. As it stands right now, they do plan to open Saturday in order to be open for the Holiday weekend.
KAKE TV
Wichita highways riddled with accidents at first glimpse of winter storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of commotion, mainly on Kellogg. East to west took me about 45 minutes," said driver Suzy Hop. "There were wrecks completely all along Kellogg, all the major streets and whatnot," said driver Dennis Graves. If you had to leave your house at all Wednesday,...
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
kfdi.com
Crashes reported across Wichita area as roads become slick
The Wichita Police Department reported dozens of accidents in the city early Wednesday afternoon as a mix of freezing fog, snow and drizzle created slick driving conditions, especially for elevated highways and bridges. A number of accidents were reported along Kellogg, at Seneca, I-135, Grove, Armour and Webb Road. There...
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
Comments / 0