ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Another chilly day but a BIG warm up mid to late week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a weak weather maker tracked across the state last night bringing freezing rain/sleet causing some slick roadways this morning. Main roads are in decent shape, but side streets/untreated streets are likely slick, so you will need to use caution during your morning commute! This afternoon will be another chilly day here in eastern Ks with highs in the low-to-mid 20s with mainly sunny skies. Western Ks will see be a tad milder with highs in the 30s and 40s, with mainly sunny skies.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Changing winds; changing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average. On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Freezing rain this evening, cold Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a quick-moving round of freezing rain will move through eastern Kansas this evening, then cold weather will continue Monday. Freezing rain will start over northern Kansas early this evening with activity moving south later into the evening. Light ice accumulation will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Quiet Christmas Day- wintry mix tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merry Christmas! It’s a cold start to Christmas morning with sunshine and a few high clouds moving into Kansas. Unofficially, with 1″ of snow still on the ground Christmas 2022 should be a “white Christmas”. Official data will come in later today. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and teens with wind chills ranging from -5 below to 10 above zero. Clouds will be increasing across Kansas- especially through the afternoon as another fast moving weather system takes aim on the Kansas tonight. Highs will be warmest across western Kansas this afternoon, reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, still chilly in the east with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Plumber issues reminders to avoid disaster during winter months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent cold snap created a problem for many homes and businesses throughout the state. It’s a problem that can be common during winter months, and it can cost a lot of time and money to repair and clean up. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is among organizations who recently faced the cold-weather issue. The law enforcement center’s lobby was under water, thanks to frozen pipes.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Crashes reported across Wichita area as roads become slick

The Wichita Police Department reported dozens of accidents in the city early Wednesday afternoon as a mix of freezing fog, snow and drizzle created slick driving conditions, especially for elevated highways and bridges. A number of accidents were reported along Kellogg, at Seneca, I-135, Grove, Armour and Webb Road. There...
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy