Wind Chill Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 21:30:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Grand and Battlement Mesas; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. …AVALANCHE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4:30 PM MONDAY UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY… *WHAT… Dangerous avalanche conditions are DEVELOPING. Expect the Avalanche Danger to rise to HIGH (Level 4 of 5) by Wednesday afternoon. *WHERE… Park Range, Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Ruby Range, Elk Mountains south of divide, West Elk Mountains, Gand Mesa, San Juan Mountains, San Miguel Mountains, Rico Mountains, La Garita Mountains, La Plata Mountains, Needle Mountains, Grenadier Range *WHEN… Expect dangerous avalanche conditions to begin on Wednesday by about 8:00 AM and last through Thursday at 8:00 AM. *IMPACTS… Heavy snow and strong winds will create dangerous avalanche conditions by Wednesday afternoon. Large and dangerous avalanches will be easy to trigger once the new snow accumualtes. Avalanches will run naturally. Lazar

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO