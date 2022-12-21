ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack

By Justin Moore
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dr5q_0jpxyq3I00

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone.

The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages.

“It’s not back to normal in fact it’s already hard because people were already struggling before now,” Taylor said.

Duke Energy says ‘no decisions’ yet on how company will handle costs from Moore County substation attack

Taylor said the power outage caused some families to lose all of their food and medications like insulin. Many of them are on fixed incomes, while others lost wages after not being able to work for days. It’s forcing some to choose between rent or food.

“We try to help with the utilities to kind of give them grace to buy their food or help with their rent,” Taylor said.

Moore County Sheriff’s investigators are still trying to figure out who severely damaged the substations back on December 3.

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

“Very very heartbreaking because it’s so much it can become overwhelming. And you want to help everyone but you just don’t have the resources or when I have the resources they can only go so far,” Taylor said.

Taylor worries some kids might not have a Christmas as a direct impact of the outage.

“Christmas is coming up so then they had to some are using that money for, children who weren’t able to get on our Angel Tree Program,” she said. “It’s a lot that has happened and it’s going to take more than a week to get us situated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy