Read full article on original website
Related
appraisalbuzz.com
Appraisers Share Their Top Professional Goals for 2023
Industry experts and economists maintain a watchful eye on the housing market as the new year approaches. With 2023 just around the corner—and a good deal of uncertainty in the air—we wanted to find out where real estate appraisers plan to focus their efforts and what goals they hope to achieve next year. So, we asked members of our appraisal community, “What is your top professional goal for 2023?” Here’s what they said.
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
appraisalbuzz.com
Thirty Years in and the Future is Still Bright
This article was originally published in the latest edition of the Fall 2022 Appraisal Buzz Magazine!. To receive this subscription directly, click here. As I sit here and reflect on my career, which reaches its 30th anniversary this year, it strikes me just how little has changed in the appraisal industry in the past three decades. Although it has been many years since I “slung” a tape, I am a real estate appraiser and am proud to tell people so.
‘We can’t wait for hydrogen’: Rolls-Royce’s Warren East on the engine maker’s future
Warren East says it has been a “privilege” to lead Rolls-Royce for seven years, as he prepares to retire on New Year’s Eve. But it has also involved considerable pain. East’s battles have ranged from a £671m settlement for a giant bribery and corruption scandal from before his time, to the discovery of costly cracks in its jet engines. Then Covid-19 struck, grounding the aeroplanes whose engines Rolls-Royce builds and services.
appraisalbuzz.com
First American Forecasts Better Home Affordability in 2023
First American Financial Corp.’s October 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI) shows that real house prices increased 8.7% between September 2022 and October 2022, and 68.1% between October 2021 and October 2022. “Affordability continued to suffer in October 2022, as the Real House Price Index (RHPI) jumped...
appraisalbuzz.com
Ginnie Mae Unveils New Maximum Loan Limits
Ginnie Mae has released the new loan limits for 2023 for single-family forward mortgages eligible for pooling in its mortgage-backed securities programs. Loan limits for most of the country will increase in the coming year due to house price appreciation during the first half of 2022, which is factored into the statutorily mandated calculations that determine the limits each year.
Best cookbooks of 2022: See if some should be on your shelf
Looking back at our favorite cookbooks of the year, their depth and scope is impressive. Among the authors are chefs, home cooks, photographers, bloggers and other storytellers. They shine a light on the best of what cookbooks can be.
Comments / 0