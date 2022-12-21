North Carolina father charged with second-degree murder in 6-year-old son’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A father originally charged with felony child abuse is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his son.

The boy was transported to Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson after being shot around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Shortly after, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy had been pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the gunshot.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Curtis Brame told CBS 17 the charge had been upped to second-degree murder.

The announcement, the sheriff said, comes after additional evidence had been obtained.

No further details on that evidence were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.