Henderson, NC

North Carolina father charged with second-degree murder in 6-year-old son’s death

By Ashley Anderson
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A father originally charged with felony child abuse is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his son.

The boy was transported to Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson after being shot around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Shortly after, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy had been pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the gunshot.

Boy dies from gunshot; dad charged with child abuse, North Carolina deputies say

On Tuesday, Sheriff Curtis Brame told CBS 17 the charge had been upped to second-degree murder.

The announcement, the sheriff said, comes after additional evidence had been obtained.

No further details on that evidence were provided.

