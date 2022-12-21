ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter

By Maggie Newland
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting.

She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she’s asking people to drive by and show support.

Wednesday, 3-year-old Jaielle will finish radiation treatments. Her mom said it’s a scary time because there’s nothing else they can do for her, but she wants her little girl to celebrate and to know how much she’s loved.

Jada Sherrill cherishes every moment with her daughter.

“We try to make memories,” she said.

Just a few months ago, Jaielle seemed perfectly healthy, but in early October, Sherrill noticed something was wrong with her balance.

“After that, she started drooling constantly,” she recalled.

The diagnosis was devastating: incurable brain cancer, known as DIPG.

“The normal prognosis for this diagnosis they say is less than a year,” Sherrill said. “All I could do was just pray, she has been through a lot already.”

Jaielle lost her dad when she was just a newborn.

“I just try so hard as a single mom to give them everything, and this is something that I can’t fix and I can’t control so, of course as a mom, it is your worst nightmare because you can’t help your kid,” Sherrill said.

While Sherrill can’t do much medically for her daughter, she’s doing absolutely everything she can to make sure Jaielle knows how much she’s loved.

“What I pretty much want to do is show her that she has so much love and support just beyond us in our house, that the whole world loves her and everyone’s rooting for her,” she said.

She’s asking the community to come together for a car parade for her daughter at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Perry Stone and Patriot Ridge Courts in Raleigh.

Her post on social media caught the attention of Sarah Thompson, who felt an instant connection.

“There’s something very special, like a bond that happens with families with cancer. It doesn’t matter if we’ve never met, they’re just part of your world now,” she said.

Sarah’s son Edward also fought cancer.

He’s now cancer free, but she wants to do all she can to support other families.

“Being there for each other is a big deal,” she said.

It’s why she didn’t hesitate to say she’d join the parade and she encourages everyone who can to stop by.

Although she has never met Jaielle or her family, Thompson is excited to be part of the parade and hopes it will make the little girl smile.

Her mom hopes so, too, and she asks anyone who can come out to make a sign or simply drive by at 5 p.m. to honk the horn and tell Jaielle they’re rooting for her.

“Let her know to keep fighting,” she urged. “And to say strong, and that she’s just so loved.”

Comments / 5

Teresa Evans
5d ago

Heavenly Father heal this child, wrap your loving arms around the whole family to give them strength ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply(1)
3
 

