Don’t Forget: Pets Get C-C-C-Cold Too!
Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this extended cold snap. Dr. Angelica Dimock is with the Animal Humane Society. She says unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for dogs and cats to get frostbite during periods of extreme cold. She recommends outdoor animals come indoors if possible, when it’s dangerously cold.
Two Critically Injured in SUV vs. Mini-van Crash in Rockford Township
Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday evening in Rockford Township. The State Patrol reports that the crash happened on Highway 25 at 10th Street Southeast, just south of Buffalo. Authorities say that a Jeep Cherokee SUV and a Dodge mini-van collided at the intersection. The...
