Don’t Forget: Pets Get C-C-C-Cold Too!

Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this extended cold snap. Dr. Angelica Dimock is with the Animal Humane Society. She says unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for dogs and cats to get frostbite during periods of extreme cold. She recommends outdoor animals come indoors if possible, when it’s dangerously cold.
