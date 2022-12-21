Read full article on original website
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
Don’t Forget: Pets Get C-C-C-Cold Too!
Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this extended cold snap. Dr. Angelica Dimock is with the Animal Humane Society. She says unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for dogs and cats to get frostbite during periods of extreme cold. She recommends outdoor animals come indoors if possible, when it’s dangerously cold.
