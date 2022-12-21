ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwc1360.com

Two Critically Injured in SUV vs. Mini-van Crash in Rockford Township

Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday evening in Rockford Township. The State Patrol reports that the crash happened on Highway 25 at 10th Street Southeast, just south of Buffalo. Authorities say that a Jeep Cherokee SUV and a Dodge mini-van collided at the intersection. The...
BUFFALO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy