All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter transfer portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida starting left guard and Second Team All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter the transfer portal. The junior offensive lineman has been a two-year starter for the Gators. White earned his first career AP All-SEC honors after starting in all 12 Florida regular season games...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
Update on Unsigned Commits
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction, pick, Guaranteed Rate Bowl odds, live stream, watch online, TV
Two programs transitioning in different manners meet as Oklahoma State faces Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin is in the midst of a transition with Luke Fickell taking over the program after being lured away from Cincinnati. Interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game after the Badgers went 4-3 under his watch after the firing of Paul Chryst, including back-to-back wins over Purdue and Maryland.
FOX Sports
Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 24, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 spot in latest Coaches Poll top 25
Purdue's grip on the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll rankings tightened ever so slightly on Monday as the Boilermakers earned one more first-place vote -- 25 -- in the latest top 25 rankings. Purdue narrowly took the No. 1 spot three weeks ago despite owning the second-most first-place votes in the poll, but it has slowly won coaches over of late with 24 first-place votes last week and 25 this week of 32 ballots cast.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl
Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams
College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played. Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings. Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now. The Football Power...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue reigns in Top 25 And 1 as top teams sit idle through Christmas holiday
I hope you're enjoying Winter Storm Elliott -- or at least surviving Winter Storm Elliott. And I hope you're not the type who can't make it through the day without relevant college basketball games, because college basketball and Christmas just do not go together. The NFL? Yeah, there's lots of...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday
College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today. Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022 Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC ...
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Helps power rushing win
Hill logged nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns. He did record a target or passing attempt. Hill played a primary role in this comeback effort during Saturday's brutally cold and windy conditions. After struggling to establish any consistency with its banged-up receiving corps, New Orleans turned to an option running game between Hill and running back Alvin Kamara, the latter of whom paced the team with 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Hill totaled 27 yards on his first two carries in the second quarter, and he finished his most carries since the Week 8 win over Las Vegas. This included an eight-yard rushing touchdown through the middle of Cleveland's defense to tie the game 10-10 early in the third quarter. While Hill's increased usage was largely due to the unique conditions of Saturday's game, New Orleans' recent success with its rushing game could mean an increased role for Hill over the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Virginia tumbles from top 10 as Purdue holds at No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
The top of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings remained unchanged on Monday for a third consecutive week as Purdue clung to the No. 1 spot after another perfect week kept its undefeated record intact. The Boilermakers (12-0) dominated New Orleans at home, as expected, and are one of only three unbeaten teams left standing in the sport, earning them 40 of 60 first-place votes cast this week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total
Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
