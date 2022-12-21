Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction, pick, Guaranteed Rate Bowl odds, live stream, watch online, TV
Two programs transitioning in different manners meet as Oklahoma State faces Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin is in the midst of a transition with Luke Fickell taking over the program after being lured away from Cincinnati. Interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game after the Badgers went 4-3 under his watch after the firing of Paul Chryst, including back-to-back wins over Purdue and Maryland.
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
College basketball rankings: Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 spot in latest Coaches Poll top 25
Purdue's grip on the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll rankings tightened ever so slightly on Monday as the Boilermakers earned one more first-place vote -- 25 -- in the latest top 25 rankings. Purdue narrowly took the No. 1 spot three weeks ago despite owning the second-most first-place votes in the poll, but it has slowly won coaches over of late with 24 first-place votes last week and 25 this week of 32 ballots cast.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
No. 7 Texas faces Texas A&M-Commerce to gear up for Big 12
No. 7 Texas will try to build momentum for the Big 12 Conference season when it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (10-1) will play their final tune-up for the anticipated league gauntlet after putting together perhaps their best overall game of the season, an easy 100-72 win over Louisiana at home on Wednesday.
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
Steelers' George Pickens: Scores game-winning touchdown
Pickens recorded five catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. Pickens was only the fourth-most targeted pass catcher in Pittsburgh's offense, but he was impactful with his opportunity. He accounted for the Steelers' longest pass play of the game on a 25-yard catch early in the third quarter, and he also scored the team's only touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining in the game. Despite inconsistent production, Pickens continues to flash the ability to produce big plays. Positively, he's now topped 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games.
Bengals' wild win over Patriots ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
The Bengals' 22-18 win over the Patriots was definitely one of the wildest games of Week 16. Not only did it provide us with a lot of drama, but it also gave us a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Career-best night in Week 16 loss
Dortch secured 10 of 11 targets for 98 yards and rushed three times for 25 yards in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Dortch's career-best night came out of nowhere, considering he'd logged just four snaps from scrimmage apiece in the prior two games and had gone without a target in those contests as well. The third-year wideout served as spot starter Trace McSorley's security blanket from early in the game, however, and he finished the night leading the Cardinals in all receiving categories. If McSorley were to log another start for Colt McCoy (concussion) in a Week 17 road matchup versus the Falcons, Dortch could enjoy another dose of expanded opportunity.
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Monday's NCAA Football game
The New Mexico State Aggies watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They and the Bowling Green Falcons will compete for holiday cheer in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday at Ford Field at 2:30 p.m. ET. New Mexico State should still be riding high after a win, while the Falcons will be looking to get back in the win column.
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern prediction, pick, Camellia Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV
After missing out on bowl games last season, Buffalo and Georgia Southern are back in the postseason and preparing to square off in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday. Both teams won close games in the final week of the regular season to reach bowl eligibility and will be looking to build on recent track records of success in bowl action.
College basketball rankings: Purdue reigns in Top 25 And 1 as top teams sit idle through Christmas holiday
I hope you're enjoying Winter Storm Elliott -- or at least surviving Winter Storm Elliott. And I hope you're not the type who can't make it through the day without relevant college basketball games, because college basketball and Christmas just do not go together. The NFL? Yeah, there's lots of...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jets again looking for QB in Round 1 as Zach Wilson era already appears over
There will be 729 days between the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2021 version, when the Jets took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. We mention that because it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
