Car crash causes power outage

CLEVELAND (WJW) – East 140th Street south of Interstate 90 was closed after a car crashed into power poles Wednesday morning.

Three power poles were knocked down across E 140th St. around 2:30 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police blocked the road from South Waterloo Road to Russo Road.

The crash caused a power outage in the Collinwood community. Since the crash, about half of the customers impacted have restored power, according to a tweet from Cleveland Public Power.

Service to customers south of I-90 will be out as repairs are made, the tweet said.

