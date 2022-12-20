ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS Minnesota

Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state's 173-year-old ban in place.Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the 1849 law, which went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal. The state law is a near-total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest and unclear language about protections for the health of the mother.Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos...
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Another angle on the N.D. population story

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

COLORADO STATE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Looking to the 68th Legislative session

The 90-day marathon of issues and opportunities that will be the 2023 legislative session begins in 2 weeks. On the unique opportunity front, the excess federal stimulus dollars from DC fueled a large one time surplus of state funds. I advocate treating these funds as a Montana business or homeowner would: 1) First pay off expensive debt, 2) put some money away for a rainy day, 3) invest in key infrastructure for the future (roads, water, sewer, mental health facilities, nursing homes, schools…) and 4) return some to the taxpayer. A blended refund, reserve, repay, and invest plan serves current and future Montanans best.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations

The Montana Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices alleging that Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras accepted a gift from the Montana Family Foundation by living rent-free in a house in the shadow of the state Capitol. Juras did not respond directly to a request for comment. A spokesperson from […] The post Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Rule would ‘muzzle’ Montana Consumer Counsel, but Fitzpatrick said he’s changed his mind

A Montana lawmaker who planned to restrict the ability of the state’s utility consumer advocate to testify to the legislature said Wednesday he plans to reverse course. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said he already has drafted an amendment to undo one he proposed earlier — and legislative committee adopted — to limit the authority […] The post Rule would ‘muzzle’ Montana Consumer Counsel, but Fitzpatrick said he’s changed his mind appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective...
ARIZONA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota airport flight updates and delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Carbon pipeline project spanning five states moving forward

(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND

