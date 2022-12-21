Read full article on original website
Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials
Strike news – live: Passengers to face significant disruption around New Year, warns Network Rail
Rail passengers have been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.The Network Rail warning came as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry staged a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Boxing Day as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will...
Jubilant Chinese plan trips as inbound Covid quarantine set to end
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to book flights overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. - 'Protect themselves' - All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
French Clients File Complaint against Binance over Crypto Promotions
A group of French investors who were previously clients of Binance has filed a complaint against the top cryptocurrency exchange for allegedly illegally promoting its digital asset services in France between December 19, 2020, and May 4, 2022. The clients alleged that this was before Binance was granted permission from the country’s financial markets regulator to offer digital asset services in the country.
