CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Police Department have announced that the Cherry Hill Mall is not a daycare center where parents can drop their kids off for the day during Christmas break. According to the department, they will be keeping a close eye on unruly juveniles dropped off at the mall this week. "The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience. Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers," the department said. "Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO