Toms River, NJ

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill police issue safe shopping warning to juveniles at Mall

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Police Department have announced that the Cherry Hill Mall is not a daycare center where parents can drop their kids off for the day during Christmas break. According to the department, they will be keeping a close eye on unruly juveniles dropped off at the mall this week. “The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience. Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers,” the department said. “Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the The post Cherry Hill police issue safe shopping warning to juveniles at Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ

You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ

On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

