NFL Draft Profile: Adam Riegler, Interior Offensive Linemen, Notre Dame (OH) Falcons
NFL Draft Profile: Cole Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan Chippewas
Oklahoma’s Offense ‘Capable’ of Strong Cheez-It Bowl Showing Despite Opt Outs
The Oklahoma offense is going to be shorthanded in Orlando. Running back Eric Gray, fresh off the ninth-best rushing season in program history totaling 1,364 yards on the ground, opted out of the contest to prepare for the NFL Draft. Gray’s offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris will both...
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Ajiake, Linebacker, UNLV Rebels
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5
The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
Another QB change for Colts produces same futile results
The Indianapolis Colts have tried just about everything to change directions this season. A new coach didn't work. A new play-caller didn't work. And on Monday night, their third starting quarterback of the season, Nick Foles, didn't work, either. Foles threw three interceptions, took seven sacks and went 0 for...
Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
NFL Draft Profile: Antoine Murray, Wide Receiver, Howard Bison
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Matt Canada critics aren't stopping despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half resurgence this season. And now, Hall of Fame candidate Steve Smith is making his thoughts known on the Steelers offensive coordinator. During an appearance on NFL Gameday, Smith called Canada a "Saturday coordinator," referring to his inability...
Christmas Eve Bash: Panthers Maul Lions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - What a way to end the calendar year for the Carolina Panthers as they bullied the red-hot Detroit Lions en route to a 37-23 win on Christmas Eve. Freezing cold temps didn't shy Carolina away from returning to its offensive identity. Things didn't go all that well...
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions
Carolina opens the game with a 10-0 lead but surrenders 21 unanswered and has to fight back in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short. I do believe D'Onta Foreman and the Panthers' run game gets back on track but for the first time this season, Sam Darnold will throw not just one interception but two. The sloppy day from Sam will be a big reason why the Lions stay hot, winning their fourth in a row and seventh of the last eight.
Bengals-Bills Matchup Opens With No Favorite
CINCINNATI — The best NFL game of Week 17 is Bengals V. Bills, and the opening line reflected the matchup's quality. The Bengals opened as a pick-em' against Buffalo and are now a 1.5-point home underdog on SI Sportsbook with a total of 49.5 points. Cincinnati has been the...
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
Bills at Bengals Next: Chargers Beat Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 16 is officially over, as the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a berth in the AFC playoffs after taking down the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The NFL now shifts its focus to a Week 17 slate that features a flurry of season-defining matchups for...
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who’s Favored in ‘Game of the Year’?
The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Playoff Picture: Bengals’ Scenarios Simplify As NFL Regular Season Winds Down
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have left themselves with three pretty cut-and-dry playoff scenarios over the regular season's final two weeks. Cincinnati has already locked up at least a Wild Card berth and can still nab the No. 1 seed with some help as it currently sits third in the AFC.
Cowboys BREAKING: 2 Roster Moves to Fix CB & WR Problem vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, in a possible playoff preview. … and a debut of a couple of vet newcomers. New Cowboys wideout Hilton will make his Dallas debut almost two weeks after inking his deal with the team. He should add a much-needed deep threat to quarterback Dak Prescott's arsenal.
Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122
Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. “We just stayed together. We persevered and came out on top,” Johnson said. “I feel like they are a good team and good teams make runs. We withstood that run and won the game."
