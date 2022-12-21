Carolina opens the game with a 10-0 lead but surrenders 21 unanswered and has to fight back in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short. I do believe D'Onta Foreman and the Panthers' run game gets back on track but for the first time this season, Sam Darnold will throw not just one interception but two. The sloppy day from Sam will be a big reason why the Lions stay hot, winning their fourth in a row and seventh of the last eight.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO