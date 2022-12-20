Read full article on original website
Related
infomeddnews.com
A Revolution in Cardiovascular Care By Seth Bogner, Chairman, and CEO of HeartPoint Global
According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the world’s leading cause of death, with more than three-quarters of these deaths occurring in the developing world. An estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack or stroke. Moreover, out of the seventeen million premature deaths (under the age of 70) that were due to noncommunicable diseases in 2019, 38% were caused by cardiovascular diseases.
Comments / 0