Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Antoine Murray, Wide Receiver, Howard Bison
The status of injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains up in the air after coach John Harbaugh said "we'll just have to see" when asked if Jackson would practice this week ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Adam Riegler, Interior Offensive Linemen, Notre Dame (OH) Falcons
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Ajiake, Linebacker, UNLV Rebels
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Cole Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan Chippewas
Centre Daily
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season. But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.
Centre Daily
T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson Combine For 3 TDs in Vikings’ 27-24 Win Over Giants
This Vikings team is unbelievable. There's no other way to put it. With Saturday's game against the Giants tied at 24 and just four seconds on the clock, Greg Joseph stepped up and drilled a 61-yarder for the win. It's the longest field goal in franchise history — and Joseph had plenty of room to spare. The kick capped yet another dramatic, down-to-the-wire victory for a Vikings team that's been making a living off of them all season.
Centre Daily
Watch: Rasul Douglas’ Clinching Interception of Tua Tagovailoa
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Capped by Rasul Douglas’ game-clinching pick of Tua Tagovailoa, the Green Bay Packers’ third consecutive win was earned by ending three consecutive drives with interceptions. “I’m really just going on feel,” Douglas said following a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday....
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett
On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Giants Preview, Q&A: Daniel Jones, Expectations, X-Factors
Two teams currently in the NFC playoff field are set to battle when the 11-3 Vikings take on the 8-5-1 Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. They're also the top two teams in the NFL this year in one-score wins; the Vikings have ten and the Giants have eight.
Centre Daily
Bills at Bengals Next: Chargers Beat Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 16 is officially over, as the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a berth in the AFC playoffs after taking down the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The NFL now shifts its focus to a Week 17 slate that features a flurry of season-defining matchups for...
Centre Daily
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5
The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Week 16 Clash of NFC Playoff Teams?
The Vikings play on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend, hosting the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in what the team has branded as a "winter whiteout." The midfield logo and end zones have a new paint job, the Vikings will be wearing all white at home for the first time ever, and they're asking fans to wear white, too.
Centre Daily
Bengals-Bills Matchup Opens With No Favorite
CINCINNATI — The best NFL game of Week 17 is Bengals V. Bills, and the opening line reflected the matchup's quality. The Bengals opened as a pick-em' against Buffalo and are now a 1.5-point home underdog on SI Sportsbook with a total of 49.5 points. Cincinnati has been the...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Bengals Inactives: Meyers, Stevenson IN, Who’s OUT?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Saturday afternoon contest with the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Eve, the Patriots and Bengals have released their lists of inactives:. PATRIOTS INACTIVES:. CB Jalen Mills.
Centre Daily
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who’s Favored in ‘Game of the Year’?
The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-7 on the season when they lost, 26-20, against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Centre Daily
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.
Centre Daily
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
Centre Daily
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided the future of their offensive coordinator position, but they could have options heading into next season. And as the Denver Broncos move on from their head coach, you have to wonder if another name just got added to the list. The Broncos and...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions
Carolina opens the game with a 10-0 lead but surrenders 21 unanswered and has to fight back in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short. I do believe D'Onta Foreman and the Panthers' run game gets back on track but for the first time this season, Sam Darnold will throw not just one interception but two. The sloppy day from Sam will be a big reason why the Lions stay hot, winning their fourth in a row and seventh of the last eight.
