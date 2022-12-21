Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Cheez-It Bowl Media Day
Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof speak to the media at Cheez-It Bowl Media Day on Monday, Dec. 26 in Orlando, FL. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia
Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to return to...
Bills Set Unique Record in Win vs. Bears
For the Buffalo Bills, it's been a season defined by an "any day of the week" mentality. But the team has taken this a bit too literally. After a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, the Bills became the first team since the 1962 Boston Patriots to win six non-Sunday games in a single season. Buffalo is now 6-0 in non-Sunday games this season and 6-3 in games played on Sunday.
Commanders Still Control Playoff Destiny After 49ers Loss, Says Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers as their playoff push has come to a grinding halt. Now dropping to 7-7-1, Washington is treading water, but luckily for them, others in the NFC playoff hunt, such as the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions, faltered over the weekend as well.
WATCH: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine. With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics. After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard...
Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives: Chase Young Active, But Who Sits?
The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers are just about ready to kick things off from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Today's game marks the season debut for former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. The defensive end has been out since November of last year after tearing his ACL. With Young active, others must take a seat. Benjamin St-Juste is also active after missing last week's game.
Colts, Chargers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers are about ready to kick off on the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and they've announced their lists of inactive players. Neither team has many injuries but the Colts will be without two starters in cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Falcons vs. Ravens Week 16: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons face arguably the most important game of the season to date against the Baltimore Ravens this afternoon. Rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder will start his second career game, hoping to improve from his disappointing performance in Sunday's loss against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are also...
Negative Early Down Plays Crippling Seahawks’ Struggling Offense
Plunging out of the NFC West driver's seat as well as one of the three coveted wild card spots in the process, the Seattle Seahawks have been mired in a dreadful collapse for nearly two months after a red-hot start, losing five of their past six games to free fall to a 7-8 record with two games left to play.
Lions Plan to Get Jameson Williams More Targets
The Detroit Lions are down but not out when it comes to their playoff chances. The team missed a major opportunity to climb into the playoff picture when they suffered a 37-23 defeat Saturday at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Yet, they’re not finished when it comes to postseason hopes.
RECAP: Bucs Defense Bails Out Tom Brady and Offense in Win Over Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers woke up Christmas morning with the NFC South Division title and their postseason destiny firmly in their control. At 6-8, that alone was a gift of gigantic proportions heading into Week 16. After a 19-16 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Bucs now have a...
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late...
Lakers News: L.A. Fumbled Darvin Ham’s Game Plan For Lasting Success Vs. Mavericks
Your Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a totally different team without All-NBA center Anthony Davis. L.A. just dropped its fourth straight contest last night in a marquee Christmas Day matchup, a 124-115 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Though the club got off to a hot start through the first...
SEC East Team Making Big Moves in the Transfer Portal
Teams have been restocking around the country as we wrap up the early signing period. A bunch of familiar names finished at the top of the recruiting rankings, but many of the teams that finished outside of the top 10 have made significant additions in the Transfer Portal. Over the...
Rams QB Baker Mayfield Posts Brilliant Start on Christmas Day, Best He’s Looked Since 2020 with Cleveland
Oh, how a year can change a lot of things. Last season on Christmas Day, then Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. This Christmas, Mayfield is with his third team and put together his best game since the 2020 season with Cleveland. Against...
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady and the Bucs (6-8) look to right the ship in a Christmas Day showdown in Arizona against the Cardinals (4-10). - Cardinals win the coin toss and defer to the second half. - Pass interference on Arizona gives the Bucs great field position in Cardinals' territory. - Bucs'...
Bills RB James Cook: Should Rookie Play Even Bigger Role?
The Buffalo Bills clinched their third straight division title against the Chicago Bears. with the 35-13 win on the road featuring a performance from rookie running back James Cook that has felt like a long time coming. Yes, he's just a rookie. So maybe it just felt like a "long...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders saw their once-promising crash this past weekend as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now standing at 6-9 this season, the Raiders' NFL Playoffs dream, while not mathematically, theoretically, is dead. Coach Josh McDaniels spoke moments ago after reviewing the film. You can watch the...
Colts Promote Linebacker Ahead of Monday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad in preparation for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Olubi (6'2", 220, 22 years old) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason but...
