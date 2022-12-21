For the Buffalo Bills, it's been a season defined by an "any day of the week" mentality. But the team has taken this a bit too literally. After a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, the Bills became the first team since the 1962 Boston Patriots to win six non-Sunday games in a single season. Buffalo is now 6-0 in non-Sunday games this season and 6-3 in games played on Sunday.

