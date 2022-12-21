Read full article on original website
Quantbase taps Alpaca’s API to launch investment platform for advisors
“The company aims to decrease the barrier to entry for financial firms and creators who don’t want to deal with fund operations.”. Quantbase, a Y Combinator-backed investment company that helps financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy, has tapped Alpaca to launch its investment platform.
Refinitiv reports $428 billion in total FX volume for November
Refinitiv, the former Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, today reported that the average daily volumes (ADV) of currency trading were $428 billion last month on the company’s main FX trading services. November’s ADV figure is the lowest in two four months, namely since currency volumes bottomed out...
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
Nexo refutes reports of abandoning Vauld acquisition
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has denied reports suggesting that it was scrapping plans to acquire its beleaguered rival Vauld. People familiar with the development said the decision to cancel the transaction was sudden and shocking. CoinDesk reported earlier today that Vauld told them in a private message on Twitter that the...
Crypto.com elevates COO Eric Anziani to president
Crypto.com has promoted its chief operating officer Eric Anziani to take on an expanded role as the new president of the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform. In his expanded role, Anziani’s areas of responsibilities include customer experience, onboarding and global payments functions. The company said in a media statement that he will continue to lead strategy, product, sales, international expansion, data, research and blockchain integration.
China: Shenzhen Stock Exchange lowers fees to shore up market confidence
Stepping up the fee reduction and expanding the scope of beneficiaries through the roll-out of combined fee reduction measures follow China’s policy package aimed to stabilize the economy. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, SZSE, has announced it will roll out a combination of fee reduction measures for 2023, exempting the...
Consob blocks access to SaxoFX, AdroFX, and Trades FF Pips
In yet another episode in a long-running campaign, the Italian financial regulator, Consob, once again blocked access to a number of investment websites, including those holding licenses in other jurisdictions. Fraudsters could pass themselves off as regulated financial services providers as a result of the ability to register domain names...
CySEC fines Target Wealth €30,000
Target Wealth has paid the amount of €30.000 to settle with the CySEC. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced a €30,000 settlement with Target Wealth Opportunities Ltd after “possible violations” of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Law. Without really specifying how Target Wealth...
SafePal becomes the first hardware solution on TON
SafePal hardware wallets have found themselves in exploding demand following the collapse of FTX which has prompted more cryptocurrency holders to self-custody their assets. SafePal has added support for The Open Network (TON), which was originally designed by the Telegram team but is now an independent, fully open-source community project after a legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Crypto wallet BitKeep loses $8 million in ongoing hack
Asia’s most popular crypto wallet BitKeep, which claims to have more than six million users, was hacked for around $8 million worth of different tokens, developers said on Monday. According to a tweet from PeckShield, a blockchain security and data analytics company, the stolen assets include nearly 4373 $BNB,...
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
