Remembering Nita Jean Libby
Memorial services for Nita Jean Libby, age 89, of Ruston, LA were held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Christ Church Ruston in Ruston, LA with Amos McFalls officiating. Nita was born August 11, 1933 in Provencial, LA to Milton Foster of Natchitoches, LA and Grace Holt Foster...
American Mattress Outlet coming to Ruston
Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is now opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will be located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. “Opening a...
BEST OF 2022- Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on August 10, 2022. Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends.
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Tuesday, Dec. 27. 5-7 p.m.: Winter Wonderland ice skating...
Tech’s White wins Mortell Award
Louisiana Tech redshirt junior holder Noah White has won the 2022 Mortell Holder of the Year award, the organization announced Friday afternoon. White played a crucial role in Tech, converting 72% (18-25) of field goal attempts and 97% (38-39) of extra point attempts in 2022. The Ruston product also recovered a fumble to extend the Dogs’ drive in the second quarter during a week three loss at No. 4 Clemson.
Man produces gun during alleged shoplifting
A Ruston man was arrested last week after he allegedly produced a pistol during a shoplifting incident. Ruston police officers were dispatched to the USA Travel Plaza on La. Highway 33 about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The clerk told officers he saw Ladevin Patterson, 30, conceal merchandise in his pocket before leaving the store without paying. The clerk followed Patterson outside and told him to return the merchandise or he would be forced to call police.
Drugs, gun found on stop
Police arrested a Ruston man early last Wednesday morning after several types of drugs were found in his vehicle. Samuel Andrews, 19, of Ruston, was stopped for improper headlights just after midnight on Tech Drive. When Ruston officers approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, and a...
Speeding driver arrested on numerous charges
A Simsboro man was arrested last week after he was stopped for speeding. A deputy with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office clocked a vehicle operated by Demetri C. Gray, 37, at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The deputy caught up with the vehicle on Heard...
