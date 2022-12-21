Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has denied reports suggesting that it was scrapping plans to acquire its beleaguered rival Vauld. People familiar with the development said the decision to cancel the transaction was sudden and shocking. CoinDesk reported earlier today that Vauld told them in a private message on Twitter that the...
Crypto.com has promoted its chief operating officer Eric Anziani to take on an expanded role as the new president of the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform. In his expanded role, Anziani’s areas of responsibilities include customer experience, onboarding and global payments functions. The company said in a media statement that he will continue to lead strategy, product, sales, international expansion, data, research and blockchain integration.
“We’re excited to be working with DappRadar in broadening our customers’ DApp discovery and making app store and wallet interactions seamless.”. OKX has partnered with DappRadar to offer its users new ways to connect, discover, and interact with Web3 through the global app store for decentralized applications (DApps).
