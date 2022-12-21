FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep. #13: YouHodler’s Ilya Volkov explains why FTX is not a Lehman Brothers

Read full article on original website
OKX taps DappRadar to gain access to global app store for dApps
“We’re excited to be working with DappRadar in broadening our customers’ DApp discovery and making app store and wallet interactions seamless.”. OKX has partnered with DappRadar to offer its users new ways to connect, discover, and interact with Web3 through the global app store for decentralized applications (DApps).
Nexo refutes reports of abandoning Vauld acquisition
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has denied reports suggesting that it was scrapping plans to acquire its beleaguered rival Vauld. People familiar with the development said the decision to cancel the transaction was sudden and shocking. CoinDesk reported earlier today that Vauld told them in a private message on Twitter that the...
Refinitiv reports $428 billion in total FX volume for November
Refinitiv, the former Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, today reported that the average daily volumes (ADV) of currency trading were $428 billion last month on the company’s main FX trading services. November’s ADV figure is the lowest in two four months, namely since currency volumes bottomed out...
Crypto.com elevates COO Eric Anziani to president
Crypto.com has promoted its chief operating officer Eric Anziani to take on an expanded role as the new president of the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform. In his expanded role, Anziani’s areas of responsibilities include customer experience, onboarding and global payments functions. The company said in a media statement that he will continue to lead strategy, product, sales, international expansion, data, research and blockchain integration.
Quantbase taps Alpaca’s API to launch investment platform for advisors
“The company aims to decrease the barrier to entry for financial firms and creators who don’t want to deal with fund operations.”. Quantbase, a Y Combinator-backed investment company that helps financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy, has tapped Alpaca to launch its investment platform.
Crypto wallet BitKeep loses $8 million in ongoing hack
Asia’s most popular crypto wallet BitKeep, which claims to have more than six million users, was hacked for around $8 million worth of different tokens, developers said on Monday. According to a tweet from PeckShield, a blockchain security and data analytics company, the stolen assets include nearly 4373 $BNB,...
UK regulator exposes Recovery Global scam
Britain’s financial regulator today published warnings against unauthorized activities of multiple boiler rooms, recovery scams and cloned firms that are unlawfully targeting investors, as per an official statement. Following the liquidation of many failed brokers, investors are now being warned that scammers are making false claims that their funds...
