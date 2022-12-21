When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”

