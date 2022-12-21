Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Speeding driver arrested on numerous charges
A Simsboro man was arrested last week after he was stopped for speeding. A deputy with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office clocked a vehicle operated by Demetri C. Gray, 37, at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The deputy caught up with the vehicle on Heard...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs, gun found on stop
Police arrested a Ruston man early last Wednesday morning after several types of drugs were found in his vehicle. Samuel Andrews, 19, of Ruston, was stopped for improper headlights just after midnight on Tech Drive. When Ruston officers approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, and a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man produces gun during alleged shoplifting
A Ruston man was arrested last week after he allegedly produced a pistol during a shoplifting incident. Ruston police officers were dispatched to the USA Travel Plaza on La. Highway 33 about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The clerk told officers he saw Ladevin Patterson, 30, conceal merchandise in his pocket before leaving the store without paying. The clerk followed Patterson outside and told him to return the merchandise or he would be forced to call police.
Louisiana man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot. According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard […]
kalb.com
NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is investigating an accidental shooting involving an 8-year-old that happened Monday afternoon near Natchitoches. On December 26, around 4:42 p.m., NPSO deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of an accidental shooting, and found an 8-year-old child suffering...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches boy, 8, accidentally shot with stolen gun
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s office investigators in Natchitoches Parish are looking into how an 8-year-old got hold of the stolen gun that he used to shoot himself accidentally. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to the boy’s home near...
KTBS
Natchitoches juvenile injured in accidental shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An 8-year-old child was injured Monday afternoon in an accidental shooting, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS took the juvenile to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies said it is unclear how the juvenile got the...
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
Monroe Police Department searching for suspect in attempted second-degree murder case
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of S. 7th Street. During the shooting, one adult male was shot. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. An arrest warrant has been issued for an attempted second-degree murder […]
Monroe man threatens store clerk with knife at Now Save; suspect taken into custody
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Now Save on Martin Luther King Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The store clerk reported to officers that a Black male, later identified as 48-year-old Perry Divers, entered the store carrying a large knife. The suspect was […]
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
According to a Walmart Asset Protection agent 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building
theadvocate.com
After a destructive riot, violence at a Louisiana youth prison didn't stop, records show
When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics and firearm charges
After a several month narcotics investigation, NMJDTF Agents along with assistance from the NPSO CID executed a search warrant on Dec. 20 in the 900 block of Lake St. For the past several weeks, NMJDTF Agents have received multiple complaints from concerned citizens that suggested Fentanyl was being sold from the location.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Motorist arrested after running from officers
Ruston police arrested a man early Monday on numerous charges following a traffic stop. Sha’Quille D. Williams, 28, of Ruston was stopped at about 1:00 a.m. for driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight. A records check indicated Williams was wanted on bench warrants for failing to appear in Ruston City Court. When officers attempted to arrest him, Williams fled on foot.
Monroe Police Department currently experiencing phone issues
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, they are currently undergoing issues with their phone. If you call the Monroe Police Department, you will not hear it ring. Callers must press 1 to hear it ring, and dispatch will assist you as soon as possible. The Monroe Police Department is working to […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly calling police multiple times without valid reason
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason […]
KTBS
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
KNOE TV8
Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. MPD found a woman who was shot. A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.
