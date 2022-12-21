A Ruston man was arrested last week after he allegedly produced a pistol during a shoplifting incident. Ruston police officers were dispatched to the USA Travel Plaza on La. Highway 33 about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The clerk told officers he saw Ladevin Patterson, 30, conceal merchandise in his pocket before leaving the store without paying. The clerk followed Patterson outside and told him to return the merchandise or he would be forced to call police.

RUSTON, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO