BEST OF 2022- Burroughs love for trains grows in Ruston
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on February 23, 2022. Throughout the office of Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs at cozy J.C. Love Field hang photos of him as a boy with his late father, Lavelle “Rube” Burroughs. Daddy Burroughs was...
Tech’s White wins Mortell Award
Louisiana Tech redshirt junior holder Noah White has won the 2022 Mortell Holder of the Year award, the organization announced Friday afternoon. White played a crucial role in Tech, converting 72% (18-25) of field goal attempts and 97% (38-39) of extra point attempts in 2022. The Ruston product also recovered a fumble to extend the Dogs’ drive in the second quarter during a week three loss at No. 4 Clemson.
American Mattress Outlet coming to Ruston
Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is now opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will be located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. “Opening a...
Remembering Nita Jean Libby
Memorial services for Nita Jean Libby, age 89, of Ruston, LA were held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Christ Church Ruston in Ruston, LA with Amos McFalls officiating. Nita was born August 11, 1933 in Provencial, LA to Milton Foster of Natchitoches, LA and Grace Holt Foster...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Tuesday, Dec. 27. 5-7 p.m.: Winter Wonderland ice skating...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
Louisiana man arrested for disturbing the peace claimed to be Jesus Christ
Officials in north Louisiana responded to a disturbance and ended up arresting a man who was causing a ruckus just a few days before the arrival of what he believed to be his birthday. The man claimed to be Jesus Christ.
State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
Two men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to talk to parents in the drop-off line by pulling on car door handles at an elementary school.
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
After a destructive riot, violence at a Louisiana youth prison didn't stop, records show
When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
Authorities release more information on Millhaven Road shooting; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located […]
Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner
Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim's home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope.
Drugs, gun found on stop
Police arrested a Ruston man early last Wednesday morning after several types of drugs were found in his vehicle. Samuel Andrews, 19, of Ruston, was stopped for improper headlights just after midnight on Tech Drive. When Ruston officers approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, and a...
Monroe man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot. According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard […]
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
According to a Walmart Asset Protection agent 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building
Ruston man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for threatening Member of US Congress
Attorney Brandon Brown announced that 39-year-old Chase Levi Thibodeaux has been sentenced by United District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
