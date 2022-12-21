ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

kalb.com

Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
KTBS

Boil advisory for Natchitoches area

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches Distribution System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for Oak Grove Community including Johnson Chute, Hwy 3191, Posey Rd, and Hwy 504. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers...
KTBS

The City of Natchitoches Water System is experiencing high demand

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches water system is experiencing very high demand at this time. Check your property for signs of a water leak. If your home or business has a leak, please valve it out immediately. If you cannot valve the water out yourself, please call (318)357-3880...
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on August 10, 2022. Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends.
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department currently experiencing phone issues

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, they are currently undergoing issues with their phone. If you call the Monroe Police Department, you will not hear it ring. Callers must press 1 to hear it ring, and dispatch will assist you as soon as possible. The Monroe Police Department is working to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Tuesday, Dec. 27. 5-7 p.m.: Winter Wonderland ice skating...
lincolnparishjournal.com

American Mattress Outlet coming to Ruston

Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is now opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will be located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. “Opening a...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man dies in Monday house fire

Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches boy, 8, accidentally shot with stolen gun

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s office investigators in Natchitoches Parish are looking into how an 8-year-old got hold of the stolen gun that he used to shoot himself accidentally. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to the boy’s home near...
theadvocate.com

After a destructive riot, violence at a Louisiana youth prison didn't stop, records show

When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
MyArkLaMiss

State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Stanley Hendricks, 53 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11-19-22 for Second Degree Battery. Jasmine Brickey, 28 years of age, West Monroe, La. arrested on 11-29=8-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden. Antonio Elliot, 35 years...
