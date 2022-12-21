Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
Ruston offers roll-off garbage bins to help with Christmas trash overflow
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– The day after Christmas can be stressful, having to clean and get rid of empty boxes and torn wrapping paper. Many don’t even know what to do with all the trash they collect during the holidays. Ruston has offered a solution for residents to help them get rid of their holiday garbage. […]
KTBS
Boil advisory for Natchitoches area
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches Distribution System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for Oak Grove Community including Johnson Chute, Hwy 3191, Posey Rd, and Hwy 504. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers...
KTBS
The City of Natchitoches Water System is experiencing high demand
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches water system is experiencing very high demand at this time. Check your property for signs of a water leak. If your home or business has a leak, please valve it out immediately. If you cannot valve the water out yourself, please call (318)357-3880...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on August 10, 2022. Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends.
Monroe Police Department currently experiencing phone issues
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, they are currently undergoing issues with their phone. If you call the Monroe Police Department, you will not hear it ring. Callers must press 1 to hear it ring, and dispatch will assist you as soon as possible. The Monroe Police Department is working to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Tuesday, Dec. 27. 5-7 p.m.: Winter Wonderland ice skating...
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
lincolnparishjournal.com
American Mattress Outlet coming to Ruston
Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is now opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and will be located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. “Opening a...
NBC 10 News Today: Upcoming events in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, viewers learned about upcoming events and camps happening in West Monroe. For more details, watch the clip above.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches boy, 8, accidentally shot with stolen gun
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s office investigators in Natchitoches Parish are looking into how an 8-year-old got hold of the stolen gun that he used to shoot himself accidentally. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to the boy’s home near...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
Two men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to talk to parents in the drop-off line by pulling on car door handles at an elementary school.
cenlanow.com
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting to assault their neighbor.
theadvocate.com
After a destructive riot, violence at a Louisiana youth prison didn't stop, records show
When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it. It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
KTBS
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Stanley Hendricks, 53 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11-19-22 for Second Degree Battery. Jasmine Brickey, 28 years of age, West Monroe, La. arrested on 11-29=8-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden. Antonio Elliot, 35 years...
Comments / 0