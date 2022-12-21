Placing First Subhead

MES teams win first place at UIL academic competition

Meridian Elementary School held its annual Christmas program in the MES gym on Wednesday, December 15. During the performance, it was announced that the MES students had taken home first place in the University Interscholastic League’s Academic Competition on Tuesday, December 14. The announcement of MES’s achievement received huge applause at the end of the winter program. Nathan Diebenow | The Clifton Record

Meridian Elementary School won first place in the University Interscholastic League’s Academic Competition at the end of the fall semester.

Meridian won the overall competition with 392 total points. In second place, Iredell collected 351.32 points. In third, Covington gathered 319.32 points.

Twenty-three students from Meridian won first place medals,; 13 won second place medals; 4.5 won third place; four won 4th place ribbons; three won fifth place; and four won sixth place.

Coached by Nansy Reiss, Lily Adrian won first place and Brinley Dietiker won second in the fourth-grade art smart contest.

Coached by Nansy Reiss, Sadie Yant won first place in the fifth-grade art smart contest.

Coached by Lindsay Treadaway, Isabela Zarate won fourth place in the fourth-grade chess puzzles contest.

Coached by Lindsay Treadaway, the MES team won second place in the fourth-grade chess puzzles contest. Kolton Hood won second place and Parker Hurley won fifth place.

Coached by Wendy Cummings, the MES team won first place in the fifthgrade listening skills contest.

Raymond Ahrns won first place and Parker Hurley won second.

Coached by Michelle Sandley, the MES team won second place in the fifth-grade maps, graphs, and charts contest. Cylan Hightower won fourth place, and Parker Hurley won sixth place.

Coached by Christy Shaw, Aaron Alonzo split third place in the third-grade music memory contest.

Coached by Leisha Martin, Isabela Zarate won third place in the fourth-grade number sense contest.

Coached by Leisha Martin, the MEs team won first place in the fifth-grade number sense contest. Sophie Richardson won second place; Parker Hurley, third; and Nolan Davenport, sixth.

Coached by Carson Gebhardt, Alex Alonzo won first place in fourth-grade oral reading; Elijah Lucas, second; and Isabela Zarate, third.

Coached by Jessica Chandler, Sadie Yant won first place in fifth-grade oral reading; Kolton Hood won sixth place.

Coached by Tonya Garza, Sadie Yant won first place in third-grade ready writing.

Coached by Tonya Garza, Millicent Ahrns won first place in fourth-grade ready writing. Willow Campos won fifth place.

Coached by Leslie Manganella, Sophie Villaneuva won first place in fifth-grade ready writing. Sadie Yant won fourth place.

Coached by Michelle Sandley, the MES team won first place in the fifth-grade social student contest. Greyson Gilbert won second place; Rymond Ahrns won fourth place.

Coached by Gabby Nagos, Alejandro Arciniaga won sixth place in the third-grade spelling contest.

Coached by Gabby Nagos, the MES team won first place in the fourth-grade spelling contest. Willow Campos won first place. Avery Lira won third place.

Coached by Dianna Davis, Nolan Davenport won fifth place in the fifth-grade spelling contest.

Coached by Kim Koonsman, Kaitlyn Mathis won first place in the second-grade storytelling contest. Joelee McElyea won third place.

Coached by Kim Koonsman, Madison Mathis won first place in the third-grade storytelling contest.

The UIL competition was held on the Meridian Elementary School campus on Tuesday, December 14.

The announcement of MES’s win received huge applause when made public by MES Principal Jaime Leinhauser during the MES winter program on Wednesday, December 15.

“There was a lot of hard work for our teachers and our boys and girls for pulling that off. We are super proud of them,” she said. “We’ll be celebrating this coming week.”